Tunisian security forces arrest MP who criticised president

Tunisian security forces arrested a parliament member at his home on Friday, his wife said, after he criticised President Kais Saied on Facebook and called his seizure of governing powers a coup.

Yassin Ayari, a political independent, has expressed frequent previous criticism of Saied, who on Sunday dismissed the prime minister, froze parliament for a month and said he was taking over executive authority.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)