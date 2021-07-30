Former CM tells Pondy govt to oppose new education policy

Puducherry, July 30 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday called upon the territorial government to oppose the New Education Policy (NEP) of the Central government.

He told reporters on virtual mode that the policy would cause hardship to students from non-Hindi-speaking places like Puducherry.

Advertisement

The former Chief Minister said the policy was in support of imposition of Hindi and was seeking to sideline regional languages.

''This is an injurious approach. Hence, the Puducherry government, headed by N Rangasamy, should oppose the NEP tooth and nail,'' he said.

When Rangasamy was in the opposition in the previous Assembly, he supported the resolution of the then Congress- DMK coalition government to oppose the new education policy.

''Now, Rangasamy is supporting the NEP as could be evidenced by his participation with tacit support to the policy in the video-conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of one year of NEP,'' said Narayanasamy.

''A government should not be spineless in taking a firm stand to oppose the policy that affects the youth,'' he said.

On the vaccination programme being implemented by the Central government, he alleged it was tardy in the Union Territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)