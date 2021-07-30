Left Menu

Farmers manhandle BJP leader in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Some farmers allegedly manhandled a BJP leader and tore his clothes in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar district on Friday, an incident condemned and dubbed as unfortunate by the party.The incident took place at Ganga Singh Chowk in Sri Ganganagar where some farmers gathered during the BJPs sit-in over the law and order, and water for irrigation.Farmers manhandled and tore clothes of BJPs Scheduled Castes Morcha chief Kailash Meghwal after the United Kisan Morcha protesting the Centres farm laws announced to oppose the partys programme.Police and other farmer leaders came to the rescue of Meghwal.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:12 IST
Farmers manhandle BJP leader in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar
  • Country:
  • India

Some farmers allegedly manhandled a BJP leader and tore his clothes in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Friday, an incident condemned and dubbed as unfortunate by the party.

The incident took place at Ganga Singh Chowk in Sri Ganganagar where some farmers gathered during the BJP's sit-in over the law and order, and water for irrigation.

Farmers manhandled and tore clothes of BJP’s Scheduled Castes Morcha chief Kailash Meghwal after the United Kisan Morcha protesting the Centre’s farm laws announced to oppose the party’s programme.

Police and other farmer leaders came to the rescue of Meghwal. Police had to use mild force to disperse the farmers.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, later tweeted, ''The law and order situation in the state is extremely worrying. The BJP's programme in Sri Ganganagar was predetermined. Police remained a mute spectator during the attack on Dalit leader Kailash Meghwal. It is a failure of police administration.'' BJP's state president Satish Poonia issued a statement, terming the incident as ''unfortunate and condemnable''. Violence has no place in democracy, he said. National vice-president of the Kisan Sabha and former MLA Amraram tweeted, ''If you use objectionable language for farmers, then the farmer will not welcome you.'' PTI AG RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021