Tunisian court opens investigation into 4 Ennahda members suspected of violence

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:42 IST
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's judiciary has opened an investigation into four members of the Islamist Ennahda party over violence outside parliament after the president announced emergency measures, TAP news agency said on Friday.

Among them is the bodyguard of Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Ennahda and Parliament Speaker, TAP said.

Ennahda described President Kais Saied's announcement on Sunday as a coup and held a sit-in outside parliament early on Monday in which party members and supporters of the president pelted each other with stones and bottles. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

