Punjab Cong chief Navjot Sidhu pays tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday asked people to take inspiration from the life of freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh and fulfil their duty towards the progress of the country. Sidhu was here to pay tributes to Singh on his 82nd martyrdom day. ''Our country got independence with the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. Now, it is our duty that we must fulfil their dreams by contributing to the development of our state and country,'' he told a gathering. MLA and the party's state unit working president, Kuljit Singh Nagra, was also present. Sidhu later went to the Mata Chakreshwari Devi Temple, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup, Rauza Sharif and Mata Naina Devi temple.

