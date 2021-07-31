Left Menu

BSP would take care of honour, respect of Brahmin community: Satish Mishra

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:54 IST
BSP would take care of honour, respect of Brahmin community: Satish Mishra
Mishra alleged that Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh have been ''humiliated'' under the BJP regime for the past four years. Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would take care of the honour and respect of the Brahmin community when it comes to power again, the party's National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said Saturday.

''As it did during its previous regime, the BSP would take care of the honour and respect of the Brahmin community (when it comes to power again),'' Mishra told reporters in Goverdhan.

His statement comes as the BSP makes efforts to bring the Brahmin community into its fold in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Mishra alleged that Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh have been ''humiliated'' under the BJP regime for the past four years.

They are ignored and feel neglected, he claimed.

On Samajwadi Party's move to woo Brahmins by taking outmarches, the senior office-bearer of the BSP said, people have not yet ''forgotten the atrocities committed on Brahmins in the year 2003 and 2012''.

Owing to the ''anti-Brahmin'' acts during the SP government, it was dethroned in 2007, he said, claiming the BSP has always given due respect and regard to Brahmins.

Speaking in the ''Prabuddha Varg Sangosthi (seminar of the intelligentia)'', Mishra also asked the BJP to submit an account of money collected for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

People are being shown a rosy picture about Ayodhya, however, it still appears as a forgotten and neglected place, Mishra claimed.

Several thousand crores of rupees have been collected for the Ram temple from 1993 and onward, however, after the judgement of the apex court, the BJP again started fund collection for the construction of the temple, he alleged.

The BJP has no role in the judgement delivered by the apex court, Mishra said.

However, after the verdict of the apex court, the BJP has again ''directed'' its activists to collect funds and has again collected thousands of crores from India and abroad for the construction of Ram temple, he alleged.

Had the BJP been fair on the collection of funds for Ram temple, it would have made public the details of the money collected so far, Mishra said.

