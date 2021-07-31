Left Menu

Will take work of former president RCP Singh forward: New JD-U President Rajiv Singh

Soon after being appointed as the new national president of the party senior Janata Dal-United MP Rajiv Singh alias Lalan Singh on Friday said that he will take forward the work of former national president RCP Singh to every village of Bihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:38 IST
JD(U) national president Rajiv Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Soon after being appointed as the new national chief of the party, senior Janata Dal-United MP Rajiv Singh alias Lalan Singh on Friday said that he will take forward the work of former national president RCP Singh to every village of Bihar. Speaking to the media, Singh said, "RCP Singh was looking after the party. I will take forward his work, to every village of Bihar and even to other states, will be the priority of our party. The party will be strengthened by discussing with everyone and taking their suggestions."

Singh was elected as the new JD(U) president at the National Executive meeting chaired by Bihar chief minister and party leader Nitish Kumar which was held at its national office in Delhi on Saturday. Celebrations begin at JD(U) office in Patna after the appointment of Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party. Union Minister RCP Singh stepped down from the post of the national president today in the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi.

Notably, he was recently inducted as Union minister in PM Modi's cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

