Left Menu

Hamas re-elects Ismail Haniyeh as supreme leader

He served as the Palestinian prime minister after Hamas won parliamentary elections in 2006 a year before the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza from the rival Fatah-led forces of President Mahmoud Abbas.

PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:36 IST
Hamas re-elects Ismail Haniyeh as supreme leader

The Islamic militant group Hamas on Sunday said it has re-elected Ismail Haniyeh as its supreme leader.

Haniyeh, who has been living in exile for the past two years, was given a new four-year term by the Shura Council, the Islamic group's top decision-making body. He was unopposed.

Haniyeh is a former aid to Hamas' founder, Ahmed Yassin, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in 2004. He served as the Palestinian prime minister after Hamas won parliamentary elections in 2006 — a year before the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza from the rival Fatah-led forces of President Mahmoud Abbas. He served as Hamas' leader in the group's Gaza stronghold before being elected as head of the movement in 2017.

Haniyeh left Gaza in 2019 and has split his time between Turkey and Qatar. He has not said whether he will return.

Hamas is an Islamic movement that seeks Israel's destruction. Since taking control of Gaza in 2007, the group has fought four wars against Israel, most recently in May, and numerous smaller battles over the years. The repeated fighting, combined with an Egyptian-Israeli blockade, has decimated Gaza's economy, with unemployment hovering around 50%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021