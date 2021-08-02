Left Menu

Won't accept BJP leader's apology on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that his party will not accept BJP leader Prasad Lad's apology for his Shiv Sena Bhavan remark.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:43 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that his party will not accept BJP leader Prasad Lad's apology for his Shiv Sena Bhavan remark. "BJP can never think of attacking Shiv Sena Bhavan. These people are not from BJP. There are some outsiders, some export-import material. These people will take down BJP in Maharashtra. We will not accept this apology," Raut said reacting to Lad's Shiv Sena Bhavan remark.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, also reacting to the BJP leader's remark, said, "BJP leaders in Maharashtra have been giving remarks like that of goondas. It is not right in politics to talk of violence and to demolish the office of any party. BJP should control its leaders." Shiv Sena slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged statement by Prasad Lad of demolishing the Shiv Sena Bhavan.

In its editorial mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena said, "The end is near for the BJP in Maharashtra because of the way they are behaving. Whosoever has looked scornfully towards Shiv Sena Bhavan, their leaders and their party were washed away in the gutters of Worli." "Many people having political differences with Shiv Sena, challenged Shiv Sena from time to time. But Shiv Sena stood up to those challenges. However, those political opponents never talked about demolishing Shiv Sena Bhavan," the party said in Saamana.

Earlier, while speaking regarding his statement and apologising for it, Lad said, "Yesterday our office was being inaugurated in Mahim. I had received phone calls from many Police personnel who requested that Nitesh Rane and I shouldn't go there or at least not take out a rally if we go." "In my address, I had said that when we come to Dadar-Mahim, then such huge police security is deployed here as if we are going to attack Shiv Sena Bhawan. I have apologised for the statement," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

