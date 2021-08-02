Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot expects detailed guidelines from Central govt on school reopening

He said he had a discussion with Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog Member and the chairman of the National Committee on Covid Vaccination, on the reopening of educational institutions. The reopening of schools is a sensitive matter in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the state does not want to take any decision in haste, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:38 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said he expects the Centre to issue detailed guidelines on the reopening of educational institutions. He said he had a discussion with Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog Member and the chairman of the National Committee on Covid Vaccination, on the reopening of educational institutions. The reopening of schools is a sensitive matter in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the state does not want to take any decision in haste, he said. ''I hope that the Central government can issue detailed guidelines in this regard soon,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''We will take a decision soon in this matter according to the opinion of the experts and the sentiments of the parents,'' he said.

