Left Menu

Women, girls face harrowing experiences every day, HM insensitive: Abhishek Banerjee

Condemning the alleged rape and forceful cremation of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said women face harrowing experiences every day, with not much being done by the Centre to change the situation for better.Training his guns on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, the TMCs Diamond Harbour MP also said that the law and order situation in this country is in shambles A 9 year old girl was allegedly raped and forcibly cremated in the national capital, right under the watch of Mr AmitShah

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:59 IST
Women, girls face harrowing experiences every day, HM insensitive: Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Condemning the alleged rape and forceful cremation of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said women face harrowing experiences every day, with not much being done by the Centre to change the situation for better.

Training his guns on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, the TMC's Diamond Harbour MP also said that the law and order situation in this country is in shambles ''A 9 year old girl was allegedly raped and forcibly cremated in the national capital, right under the watch of Mr @AmitShah! The law and order situation in this country is in shambles,'' Banerjee, who faced fierce protests by BJP supporters on Monday during his visit to Tripura, wrote.

He also sought to know if newly appointed Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana was busy with other pursuits.

''The harrowing experiences faced by our women & girls and members from the SC community on a daily basis, show just how INSENSITIVE the HM is,'' the TMC MP, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated.

''Recently appointed Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana who is also a close aide of Mr @AmitShah - already failing his duties? Or does his appointment mean taking care of other businesses?!'' he added.

A nine-year-old girl Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances, with her parents alleging that she was raped and killed and later cremated without their consent.

Four people, including a priest at the crematorium, have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021