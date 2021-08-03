Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests

Left Menu

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amidst protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farmers issues after the House passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 amid the din.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government was ready to respond to any queries raised by members on bills laid in the House.

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amidst protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farmers' issues after the House passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 amid the din.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government was ready to respond to any queries raised by members on bills laid in the House. Critical of the Opposition, Sitharaman said that the ''constitutional impasse'' in Parliament was ''not correct''.

She also said it was unfortunate that nothing is being done to stop the din in the House. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and RSP MP N K Premchandran said that bills should not be passed when the House is not in order and there should be a proper debate before the passage of any bill.

