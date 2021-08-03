Left Menu

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM kickstart Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:48 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday jointly launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at a village here as part of which 75,000 saplings will be planted to mark the country's 75th Independence Day.

The Chief Minister, who spoke on the occasion said that the purpose of launching the massive project to plant saplings was to focus on giving a green cover in Puducherry to protect the environment.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor said the Chief Minister had told her that the number of saplings could be raised to one lakh as having a green cover was the need of the hour.

Assembly Speaker R Selvam, legislators and officials of different departments were present.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

