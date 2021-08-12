Left Menu

Prez Kovind speaks with HP governor, CM on Kinnaur tragedy

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday spoke with Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the landslide tragedy in Kinnaur and expressed concerns over peoples safety.I was told that all steps are being taken to bring the affected people to safety.

''I was told that all steps are being taken to bring the affected people to safety. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I wish speedy recovery of the injured,'' Kovind tweeted.

The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide rose to 14 on Thursday with the recovery of four more bodies.

''I spoke with Himachal Pradesh Governor, Shri Rajendra Arlekar & Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur to know about the tragedy at Kinnaur. I expressed my concern about people’s safety,'' the President tweeted.

The landslide had occurred around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on National Highway 5 in the Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil under Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

It occurred at a place where people usually stop their vehicles to look at the scenic view and take photographs, state Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

