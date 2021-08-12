Journalist Jagatrao Sonawane dies

Jagatrao Sonawane, founder-editor of the Dhule-based Marathi daily `Dainik Matdar', died on Thursday following brief illness, family sources said.

He is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.

He had expressed the wish to donate his body but it could not be done due to some technical issues and the last rites will take place on Friday, sources said.

