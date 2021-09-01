Left Menu

LPG price hike: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre, asks govt to send "Vikas" on leave

The Congress slammed the Central government over the price hike of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 25 on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:38 IST
LPG price hike: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre, asks govt to send "Vikas" on leave
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress slammed the Central government over the price hike of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 25 on Wednesday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at BJP's slogan of 'Sabka Vikas' saying the only development taking place under the government is the hike in the prices of essential commodities and an increase in the income of billionaires.

"Prime Minister, there are only two types of "Vikas" (development) taking place under your rule: On one hand, the income of your billionaire friends is increasing. On the other hand, the prices of essential commodities are increasing for the common people," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter. She added that "If this is "Vikas" , the time has come to send this "Vikas" on leave."

Petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25, taking the price of a non-subsidised 14.2-kilogram cylinder in Delhi to Rs 884.50. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Centre for "resting" under the protection of their "friends".

Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP alleged that the people were being forced to sleep on an empty stomach. "The one who is forcing the public to sleep on an empty stomach is resting under the shadow of his friends. Now, the country is uniting against this injustice," the Congress MP claimed.

The price of a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75. Now the commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi. Taking a dig at BJP's slogan of "Achchhe Din" (Good Days), Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said "good days" are only for BJP for "looting the public budget."

Suejewala compared the LPG cylinder rates under UPA and NDA regimes and said, "March 1, 2014, = The cost of a gas cylinder is Rs 410! September 1, 2021= The cost of a gas cylinder is Rs 884! More than double the price in 7 years. This is Modiji's promise of 'Acche Din'." "Good days of BJP. Days of looting the budget of the public," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021