Maha: Actor Payal Rohatgi booked for creating defamatory video on Nehru-Gandhi family

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:00 IST
The cyber police in Maharashtra's Pune city have registered a case against Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi for allegedly creating a defamatory video on the Nehru-Gandhi family and circulating it on social media, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint lodged by a local Congress leader, the cyber police on Tuesday registered a case under sections 153 (promoting enmity between two groups), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (2) (statements conducting public mischief) of the IPC, the official said.

As per the complaint, the actor along with an unidentified person allegedly created a defamatory video about Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family and circulated it on social media.

Taking note of the video, Congress leader Sangita Tiwari and office-bearers of the party's Pune city unit approached the police demanding that an offence be registered against Rohatgi, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

