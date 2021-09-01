Italy's former PM Berlusconi leaves hospital after check-ups

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left Milan's San Raffaele Hospital on Wednesday after being admitted in the morning for a new health check-up, a party source told Reuters.

Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital over the past year after contracting coronavirus, which he said was "the most dangerous challenge" of his life. He was last hospitalized last week when he spent one night at San Raffaele.

