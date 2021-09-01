Left Menu

SP should join united front to dislodge BJP: Shivpal Yadav

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:31 IST
SP should join united front to dislodge BJP: Shivpal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday said all like-minded parties should unite to dislodge the BJP from power and their effort is that the SP also join the front.

The former UP minister, who had quit the Samajwadi Party (SP) after differences with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and formed his own outfit, also alleged that the bureaucracy is working in an arbitrary manner. He also accused the state's BJP government of failing to check crime.

Yadav told reporters here that his outfit has readied itself for the UP Assembly polls next year, for which all like-minded parties should unite to dislodge the BJP from power.

''Our effort is that the Samajwadi Party should also be part of this (united front) so that we are successful in removing the BJP from power,'' he said.

Attacking CM Yogi Adityanath over law and order, Yadav said incidents of murder, dacoity and rape have become common.

''The government of Yogi Adityanath has failed on all fronts,'' he said, adding that bureaucracy too is working in an arbitrary manner. He also criticised the Centre’s farm laws, saying these have ruined farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021