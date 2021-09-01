Left Menu

RSS to review works of Modi govt, discuss strategy for upcoming Assembly polls at its coordination meeting in Nagpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a three-day long national coordination meeting this week in Nagpur and will review works of the organisations affiliated with the RSS and the BJP-led Central government.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:06 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and BL Santosh from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will attend the meeting along with the regional Pracharks of the RSS. In this meeting which will begin on September 3, organisation secretaries of all organizations associated with the RSS will discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections of five states.

The RSS will also do the analysis of the decisions taken in the last meeting and discuss the outline of the upcoming programmes. Earlier, in August, a meeting between the ministers of the RSS and the Yogi government was held. Discussions were held over the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in the presence of RSS leader Krishna Gopal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

