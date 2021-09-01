Firozabad CMO transferred as about 41 die of suspected dengue, viral fever

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer of Firozabad, where about 41 people, mostly children, died of suspected dengue and viral fever.

A team of the ICMR will reach Firozabad on Wednesday night to tack stock of the situation, which has caused widespread concern.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties expressed concern over the situation, with the Samajwadi Party alleging that people are suffering due to poor health services.

According to a government order, Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi will be the new CMO of Firozabad. He till now held the charge of the additional CMO in Hapur.

CMO Neeta Kulshresth has been transferred from Firozabad as senior consultant of Aligarh’s Malkhan Singh District Hospital, the order said.

The order, however, did not mention the reason for the transfer.

Additional Director (Health) of Agra Division A K Singh and Firozabad Government Medical College Principal Sangeeta Aneja told reporters that 41 people, mostly children, died due to viral fever and suspected dengue in the past over 10 days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Firozabad BJP MLA Manish Asija had claimed that 44 people died of suspected dengue in the district since August 22-23.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that 56 people have died. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had on Monday visited some dengue patients.

''Till now, 32 children and seven adults have died,'' the chief minister had said after the visit, adding that the death of children will be probed to ascertain its reason by a team from King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

Following the CM’s visit, Singh and Aneja, along with other senior health officials, visited affected areas of Firozabad and also enquired about the patients admitted to hospitals.

At a joint press conference, the two officials said among the dead, 36 belonged to urban and five rural areas.

They said dehydration, stomachache, blood shortage and drop in platelet count along with high fever have been noticed among the victims.

The additional director said a 18-member medical team including members from Agra, Meerut and Kanpur has reached Firozabad to assist in tackling the disease.

In addition, a surveillance team is moving around in the affected areas of Firozabad to know about the mosquitoes spreading the disease.

Aneja said 538 people got themselves examined at the medical college of Firozabad and 126 of them were found suffering from dengue.

None of the samples have tested positive for COVID-19, Aneja said.

Children are falling ill after sudden drop of water in the body and infection in the stomach, Aneja said.

The health officials said along with Firozabad, the spread of dengue is also suspected in Mathura and it is doubted that the disease could have been triggered by animals.

''We are probing this and a 11-member team of the ICMR will be reaching Firozabad tonight and look for the variant causing the health problem,'' they said.

They said of 300 beds available in the medical college, 240 are occupied at present. An additional 100 beds are being added to cater to the surging numbers of patients.

A total of 35 samples have been sent to the KGMC, Lucknow, and reports are expected to arrive by Wednesday night.

A few other samples have also been dispatched to a national virology laboratory in Pune.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government, alleging that people are suffering due to poor health service. “Due to rain and waterlogging, vector-borne disease are spreading rapidly. The number of patients infected with such diseases is increasing continuously,” he said.

''No efforts have been made by the government to check the spread. Neither fogging was done timely nor proper arrangements of treatment are available,'' Yadav said in a statement in Lucknow.

''Even after 56 deaths due to dengue and viral fever in Firozabad, the administration is sleeping. Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, and adjoining districts are in the grip of typhoid. About 100 people have been affected by typhoid in Lucknow so far,'' he said.

The BJP government, which is busy campaigning, should wake up from its slumber and ensure quality medical facilities for children and elders, who are affected by these diseases, he added.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also expressed concern over deaths of several children.

She also raised the issue of floods in parts of the state and asked the state government to take a serious note of the situation or else it would go out of hands.

Interacting with party workers in the state capital to take feedback on the prevailing political situation in the state, she asked them to extend help to the affected people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)