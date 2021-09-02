Police should uphold rule of law, act as human rights warriors: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he expects everyone in police uniform in the state to uphold rule of law and act as human rights warriors.

September 1 is observed as Police Day in the state since last year in recognition of the work done by men and women in uniform, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ''A politicised police poses threat to democracy & leads to ‘police state’. Non partisan stance is fundamental for rule of law & blossoming of democracy,'' Dhankhar, who has on occasions been critical of the role of police in Bengal, said in a tweet.

