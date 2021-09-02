Left Menu

Romanian PM sacks justice minister over reform response

"I will not accept ministers in the Romanian government who oppose the modernisation of Romania," Citu told a late night news briefing. "Blocking the activity of the government only because you do not agree to develop the communities, means violating the mandate given to you by parliament through the governing programme." Citu was trying to approve a 50 billion lei ($12 billion) local development infrastructure financing scheme aimed at modernising decrepit infrastructure in the countryside and the plan needed justice ministry's seal of approval. Ion's USR has said the plan has been marred by flaws.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 02-09-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 01:43 IST
Romanian PM sacks justice minister over reform response
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@florincitu)
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's centrist Prime Minister Florin Citu sacked his justice minister Stelian Ion on Wednesday, accusing the junior government partner of undermining local communities' development plans, a move that could threaten reform. A rupture in the coalition made of Citu's Liberal Party, Ion's USR and the ethnic Hungarians group, which jointly control 56% of parliament, could endanger the government's agenda to curb twin deficits and fight the pandemic, leaving it without a majority and prone to concessions.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Romania was struggling with a widening budget shortfall from years of political instability and fiscal largesse under previous leftist cabinets that have worried the European Commission. "I will not accept ministers in the Romanian government who oppose the modernisation of Romania," Citu told a late night news briefing.

"Blocking the activity of the government only because you do not agree to develop the communities, means violating the mandate given to you by parliament through the governing programme." Citu was trying to approve a 50 billion lei ($12 billion) local development infrastructure financing scheme aimed at modernising decrepit infrastructure in the countryside and the plan needed justice ministry's seal of approval.

Ion's USR has said the plan has been marred by flaws. "Tonight, Prime Minister Florin Citu has just shown that he has no respect for the law, for the Constitution," Ion said. ($1 = 4.1654 lei)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

 Global
4
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021