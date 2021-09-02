Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of former RS MP, veteran journalist Chandan Mitra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra and remembered him for his intellect and insights.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra and remembered him for his intellect and insights. The Prime Minister recalled that he had distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also recalled his association with Mitra and shared a photograph of Chandan Mitra and himself together during a school trip in 1972. Dasgupta tweeted, "I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti"

"I lost my closest friend--editor of Pioneer and former MP Chandan Mitra--this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere and went on to St Stephen's and Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time and shared the excitement of Ayodhya and the saffron wave," he tweeted. Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late last night in Delhi, confirmed his son Kushan Mitra. Mitra was an Indian journalist, former editor and managing director of The Pioneer newspaper in Delhi. (ANI)

