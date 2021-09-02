Chandan Mitra's demise leaves void in Indian journalism:President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the passing away of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra and said his demise leaves a void in Indian journalism.

Former BJP MP Mitra passed away on Wednesday night.

''Shri Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,'' Kovind tweeted.

