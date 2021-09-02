Left Menu

Chandan Mitra's demise leaves void in Indian journalism:President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the passing away of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra and said his demise leaves a void in Indian journalism.Former BJP MP Mitra passed way on Wednesday night.Shri Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:33 IST
Chandan Mitra's demise leaves void in Indian journalism:President
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the passing away of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra and said his demise leaves a void in Indian journalism.

Former BJP MP Mitra passed away on Wednesday night.

''Shri Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,'' Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after in...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021