Veteran journalist and former RS MP Chandan Mitra dies at 65

Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra died late Wednesday at his south Delhi residence after a long ailment. He was 65.

Mitra, who did a stint in various newspapers, including the Times of India and the Hindustan Times, in his long career as a journalist before he became editor of The Pioneer, is survived by his wife Shobori Ganguly and two sons Kushan and Shakya.

The death of the columnist and raconteur, known for his sharp views on politics and also his abiding love for old Hindi film music, was condoled by a host of political leaders across the spectrum as well as President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ''Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said in a tweet. The president described him as an outstanding journalist whose stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. “His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,'' Kovind tweeted.

Mitra’s son Kushan said his father had been suffering for a while.

''Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while,'' he said in a tweet on Thursday. Elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP member twice, Chandan Mitra was considered close to BJP patriarch L K Advani. In 2018, he resigned from the party and joined the Trinamool Congress but stayed away from active politics.

Mitra, who passed away in his Sainik Farms residence, had resigned as publisher of The Pioneer. He continued to be its editor even though poor health kept him away from active politics. Expressing his anguish, BJP president J P Nadda said Mitra would be remembered for his distinguished career in the field of media and service for people. TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled his death and said he would always be remembered for his contribution to the world of journalism and politics. BJP MP and lifetime friend Swapan Dasgupta posted a picture of Mitra and himself from a school trip in 1972 and wished for his friend to be happy wherever he was.

''I lost my closest friend-editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra-this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen's & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave,'' he said in a tweet.

''I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti,'' Dasgupta said. Going down memory lane, other old friends recalled impassioned arguments with him on a range of issues and also his love for film music, particularly songs composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. ''Dr. Chandan Mitra had friends across the political spectrum and made very learned speeches in the Rajya Sabha. Apart from his professional qualifications, his knowledge of Hindi film music was awesome, which he used with great effect in his interventions and writings,“ said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

His party colleague Shashi Tharoor had some memories to share too.

Stephanians both, Mitra was Tharoor's campaign manager in the election for the St Stephen's College Union Society. ''Deeply saddened by this news. Chandan was my campaign manager in my successful race to be President of the St Stephen’s College Union Society, served in my Cabinet and succeeded me. We remained in touch over the years, ironically till I returned to Delhi& politics separated us. RIP,'' Tharoor tweeted.

The Press Club of India issued a statement condoling Mitra’s demise. ''Chandan Mitra was a stalwart editor who also had fruitful innings in The Statesman and as editor of Hindustan Times. Mitra mentored young reporters, and relaunched The Pioneer.

''His passing is a great loss. The Press Club of India stands with his family in this hour of loss,'' it said.

