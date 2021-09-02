Dhami, Bhatt pay tribute to 6 statehood agitators killed in Mussoorie firing incident in 1994

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday paid tribute to six statehood agitators who died in a firing incident in Mussoorie on this day in 1994, and said building a state of their dreams is the government's commitment.

Dhami, along with Union Minister Ajay Bhatt garlanded the statues of the six agitators at Shaheed Sthal in Mussoorie.

Addressing a gathering here, Dhami said Uttarakhand owes its existence to the statehood agitators, including martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for its creation.

''Whatever needs to be done to build the Uttarakhand of their (martyrs') dreams will be done,'' he said. Dhami said the process of identification of statehood agitators will be restarted to include those left out earlier. Such an exercise was last conducted in 2018.

He said dependents of the listed ones will continue to get a monthly pension of Rs 3,100 in case the statehood agitators have died. The agitators will get the facility of free treatment in medical colleges too apart from government hospitals, he said.

The chief minister added that the displaced families in Sipankot will be resettled soon.

Bhatt, who is also an MP from Nainital, said it is the moral responsibility of every government to work towards building an Uttarakhand keeping in mind the aspirations of those who fought for a separate state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)