Chouhan condoles death of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday condoled the death of senior journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Chandan Mitra and said he created a distinct identity for himself in the world of media and politics.Mitra 65 died at his South Delhi residence on late Wednesday night after a long ailment.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday condoled the death of senior journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Chandan Mitra and said he created a distinct identity for himself in the world of media and politics.
Mitra (65) died at his South Delhi residence on late Wednesday night after a long ailment. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP member twice. In 2018, he resigned from the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress but stayed away from active politics.
“Mitra created a distinct identity for himself in the media as well as politics on the basis of his intellect and deep analytical abilities,” Chouhan said in a message. PTI MAS RSY RSY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Civic body okays construction of puzzle parking in South Delhi
Centre approves inclusion of Madhya Pradesh's Atal Progress-Way project in Bharat Mala Phase-I
Orange alert predicting very heavy rains for four districts in Madhya Pradesh
Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI): Top-seeded Chirag Duhan of Haryana held off the challenge of No.3 seed Denim Yadav of Madhya Pradesh in three sets to set up a final clash with Saheb G Sodhi of Maharashtra in the boys event of the Tennishub-MPTA National Junior Under-18 Clay Court Tennis Championships 2021 here on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh: street vendor beaten up for not showing his Aadhar card