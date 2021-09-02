Chouhan condoles death of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday condoled the death of senior journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Chandan Mitra and said he created a distinct identity for himself in the world of media and politics.

Mitra (65) died at his South Delhi residence on late Wednesday night after a long ailment. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP member twice. In 2018, he resigned from the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress but stayed away from active politics.

“Mitra created a distinct identity for himself in the media as well as politics on the basis of his intellect and deep analytical abilities,” Chouhan said in a message. PTI MAS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)