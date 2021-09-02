Left Menu

BJP 'Kisan Morcha' to honour farmers, ex-soldiers on PM Modi's birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:41 IST
BJP 'Kisan Morcha' to honour farmers, ex-soldiers on PM Modi's birthday
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's farmers' wing will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17 as ''Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas''.

BJP 'Kisan Morcha' president and Lok Sabha MP Raj Kumar Chahar said it will honour farmers and retired soldiers in every district across the country.

Party workers will also honour families of soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice, he said in a statement.

They will highlight the Modi government's work for the farming community and defence sector, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021