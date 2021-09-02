BJP 'Kisan Morcha' to honour farmers, ex-soldiers on PM Modi's birthday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP's farmers' wing will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17 as ''Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas''.
BJP 'Kisan Morcha' president and Lok Sabha MP Raj Kumar Chahar said it will honour farmers and retired soldiers in every district across the country.
Party workers will also honour families of soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice, he said in a statement.
They will highlight the Modi government's work for the farming community and defence sector, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Raj Kumar Chahar
- Kisan Jawan Samman
- Narendra Modi
- Lok Sabha
- Kisan Morcha'
Advertisement
ALSO READ
If I would've left Sanayev, he might have won the bout: Dahiya tells PM Modi
'Success doesn't get to your head and loss doesn't stay in your mind': PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra
'May destroy evidence': Police oppose Natasha Narwal's plea seeking modification of bail condition
Wanted to honour hockey: PM Modi on renaming Khel Ratna Award
'You must visit Ayodhya': PM Modi tells PV Sindhu's Korean coach