Third front will be formed soon: INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal president Om Prakash Chautala on Thursday claimed the people of the country are upset with the BJP government and asserted that a 'third front' will soon be formed at the national level.

Addressing a workers' meeting at a new grain market here, he that he has started efforts to form a third front as an alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

''The third front will be formed soon,'' Chautala said.

''Today, the people of the country as well as of Haryana are upset with the BJP government and want to get rid of it. The manner in which the BJP government went against the interests of farmers to enact the three farm laws can never be forgiven,'' the former Haryana chief minister said.

He also alleged that corruption was rampant in the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

In July, the 86-year-old Chautala, who had walked free from Delhi's Tihar Jail after serving a sentence in a recruitment scam, had said that he will start contacting opposition leaders to forge a ''third front'' at the national level.

He said that when he went to jail, Congress assumed that the INLD would be finished. ''But the workers kept the party going. Now, people are saying that in the coming time, an INLD government will be formed in Haryana.'' The INLD supremo said when his party was in power in Haryana, it had started a 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' programme to redress people's grievances at their doorsteps.

''We used to go from village to village in Haryana and listen to the problems of the people. The situation in today's government is such that they are indulging in open loot and are not bothered about people's interest,'' Chautala alleged.

About the Ellenabad bypolls, he said the INLD will register an emphatic win in the election whenever it is held and the BJP-JJP government will come to know of its popularity.

The Ellenabad seat in Sirsa district was represented by Chautala's younger son Abhay Singh Chautala, who resigned as MLA earlier over the farm laws issue and came out openly in support of the farmers protesting the laws.

The bypolls to the Assembly seat are yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

