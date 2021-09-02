Health Minister Mandaviya lauds doctor at CGHS dispensary

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said he visited a CGHS dispensary at South Avenue here as a regular patient and lauded the chief medical officer on duty, saying the latter interacted with him, listened to his problems and treated him well.

''To test the system of CGHS service, I went to a dispensary in Delhi as a regular patient. I am glad that the doctor working there, Arvind Kumar ji's devotion to duty and his sense of service is inspiring. I appreciate his dedication towards his work,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

The minister also sent the doctor a letter of appreciation in which he said he visited the dispensary from 11 pm to 11:30 pm on Wednesday in the name of one Anil Radadiya.

''I am glad that you interacted with me very well, understood my problems, gave your diagnosis about my problems and treated me. I found that your gesture of service was in line with the expected behaviour of a CGHS doctor. I appreciate you for this,'' he stated in Hindi in the letter.

Mandaviya added that the doctor’s humility, conscientiousness, expertise and devotion to work is an inspiration to all medical practitioners and health workers working across the country under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

''If all CGHS doctors, other doctors and health workers of the country treat the patients coming to them with this sensitivity, then together we will be able to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 'Healthy India','' he wrote.

''I sincerely hope that you will continue to work with the same spirit of service and dedication and will serve the nation by giving healthy life to the people through better treatment,'' he added in the letter of appreciation.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)