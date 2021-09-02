Left Menu

BJP's tactics will make TMC stronger in Bengal, Tripura, UP: Madan Mitra

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Thursday said every tactic of BJP will make TMC stronger not just in West Bengal but also in Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in coming times.

  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Thursday said every tactic of BJP will make TMC stronger not just in West Bengal but also in Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in coming times. Speaking to ANI, Mitra said, "I am very happy that my name is there on the charge sheet. Otherwise, I would have been defamed and people would think that there must be some manipulation. Suvendu Adhikari's name is not there in the charge sheet because he is a BJP leader. Those who are in BJP their names will not be mentioned in chargesheets."

His remarks came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a Prosecution Complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the Narada sting operation case against TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee. "Many big leaders' name who are not in BJP has come in ED chargesheets. But the investigation is over. Now they cannot send a notice every day. The more BJP does such tactics, TMC becomes stronger. In coming times, TMC will become stronger in Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and eventually in Gujarat also," Mitra added.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the provisions of corruption act, 1988 and IPC, 1868 against 12 public persons, which includes sitting MLAs and MPs of West Bengal and an IPS officer of West Bengal cadre. As per FIR, Mathew Samuel had conducted a sting operation during 2014 and recorded visual footage of these persons, who either themselves took money or instructed someone else to make money on their behalf from him.

In the sting operation, it was seen that the accused, in their capacity as public servants, accepted bribes to favour an individual, who was posing as a representative of a company at the time of the transaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

