Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expresses grief over Geelani's death

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday expressed grief over the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and said his demise marked the end of an era and has created a big void in the political corridors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the amalgam said with the inception of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Geelani had extended every possible and sincere support to Mirwaiz to take forward its mission and programmes.

''The continuous house imprisonment of Geelani sahib despite his old age and various ailments became reasons for his ill health which ultimately led to his demise,'' the statement said.

''The demise of Geelani sahib has not only created a big void in the political corridors of Jammu and Kashmir but also marked the completion of an era,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the Hurriyat, on behalf of its chairman and the entire leadership, has expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Hurriyat termed it ''unfortunate'' that Mirwaiz -- who spent a long time with Geelani in his political journey -- could not participate in the funeral as he continues to be under house arrest.

