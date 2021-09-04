CPI state chief rejects Annie Raja's statement on Kerala police

Days after CPI leader Annie Raja hit out at the Kerala police over increasing atrocities against women in the Left-ruled state, the party's unit chief Kanam Rajendran on Saturday rejected the remarks and said the state leaders had no complaint about the functioning of the police.

Terming the senior woman leader's criticism as the party's 'internal matter', he also said there was no need for making it a public controversy.

However, senior BJP leader and union minister V Muraleedharan criticized Annie Raja for her ''RSS gang'' remark in the state police. CPI is a key partner in Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.

''No senior leader of the CPI in Kerala has criticized the functioning of the police in the state. The state unit of the party also does not have such an opinion against the force,'' CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told reporters in New Delhi when his reaction was sought over the issue.

He said the state unit had already conveyed their stand on the matter to both Annie Raja and the national leadership during the ongoing party meeting there.

Putting the Left government in a fix, Annie Raja, who is also general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, had on Wednesday alleged that inaction of police was the reason for the increased incidents of atrocities against women in the southern state.

In controversial remarks against the state police, which is under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding home portfolio, she had also said she suspected the presence of an RSS gang in the Kerala police for its inaction in crimes against women in the state.

Meanwhile, union minister Muraleedharan on Saturday came out against Annie Raja's remarks on the ''RSS gang'' in the state police saying that not the Sangh Parivar but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be blamed for the ''mismanagement and arrogance'' of the police force.

Both the Congress and Marxist party leaders were riding roughshod over the Sangh Parivar to cover up their own mismanagement, incompetence and corruption, he alleged in a Facebook post. Stating that it was ridiculous to blame the RSS for their failures, he also said the reason for the attack is the realisation that the BJP and the Parivar organisations are gaining influence in the state society.

''Not RSS karyalaya but AKG Centre is the place where you should seek solutions for your complaints,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)