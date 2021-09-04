Left Menu

Irani inaugurates Rs 16.51 crore worth of development projects in Amethi

Amethi was neglected for 70 years and there was not even one oxygen generation unit, but it has become self-reliant in medical oxygen now with seven plants, she said in Jagdishpur.Amethi was deprived of various facilities for 70 years.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:23 IST
A medical college has been established and an Ayurveda hospital has been inaugurated, she said. Image Credit: Twitter(@NCWIndia)
Union Minister Smriti Irani took a swipe at the Congress and the Gandhi family on Saturday after she inaugurated Rs 16.51 crore worth of development projects, including a 50-bed Ayurveda hospital, in her Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Those who got elected from Amethi earlier and practised politics in Delhi based on the political strength derived from here did not even make arrangements for proper drinking water, said Irani who is on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency.

Without naming the Gandhi family whose members represented the constituency for decades before she was elected in the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Irani said that those who were elected from Amethi earlier did not think about its progress and left it far behind in the race of development.

But ever since the Narendra Modi government was formed at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, development works are going on at a very fast pace, she said and cited a number of projects.

A medical college has been established and an Ayurveda hospital has been inaugurated, she said.

''Amethi is my home, my family. I know how to look after the family. I do what I say. You have seen that during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, samples had to be sent to Lucknow for testing, but the Yogi Adityanath government in UP made such a provision that COVID-19 tests are now being conducted in Amethi,'' said Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the constituency in 2019.

''Whether I am in Amethi or outside, I keep a tab of Amethi and am in touch with the administration,'' the Union Women and Child Development Minister said.

''I have clearly told officials that Amethi people should not have any problems," she said.

Earlier in the day, she inspected a trauma centre in Jagdishpur. Amethi was neglected for 70 years and there was not even one oxygen generation unit, but it has become self-reliant in medical oxygen now with seven plants, she said in Jagdishpur.

''Amethi was deprived of various facilities for 70 years. There was not a single oxygen plant in Amethi, but today there are seven oxygen plants.... In the area of medical oxygen, Amethi has become self-reliant,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

