Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION OLY29 SPO-PARALYMPICS-IND-WRAP Shooter Narwal, shuttler Bhagat scoop a gold each to take India to 26th spot Tokyo: Shooter Manish Narwal smashed a Games record while shuttler Pramod Bhagat yet again asserted his supremacy with his gold-winning performance as India's tally swelled to 17 after a four-medal show on a memorable penultimate day at the Tokyo Paralympics, here on Saturday.

DEL30 EC-2NDLD BYPOLL EC announces bypoll in Bhabanipur assembly seat from where WB CM Mamata Banerjee plans to contest New Delhi: The bypoll to the Bhabanipur assembly seat in West Bengal, from where Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee plans to contest, will be held on September 30, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

DEL31 INDOUS-PM-VISIT PM Modi may visit the US in late September New Delhi: A visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US later this month is likely to depend on the finality over hosting of the first in-person summit of the Quad leaders by the Biden administration, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 42,618 Covid cases, 330 deaths in a day; weekly positivity rate 2.63 pc New Delhi: India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 42,618 in a day to reach 3,29,45,907 while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681 following an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL40 MHA-ASSAM-LD PEACE ACCORD Govt signs peace accord with 5 insurgent groups of Assam New Delhi: A tripartite agreement among five insurgent groups of Assam, the Centre and the state government was signed on Saturday to end years of violence in the Karbi Anglong region.

DEL26 JK-CASES-CROSSEXAMINATION Cross-examination begins in 30-year-old cases of IAF personnel killing, Rubaiya Sayeed abduction Jammu: The cross-examination of witnesses in the three-decade-old cases of the gunning down of four IAF personnel and the abduction of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter Rubaiya Sayeed in Jammu and Kashmir began at a special court here on Saturday.

DEL39 NADDA-YATRA-LD OPPN Jan Aashirwad Yatra left opposition disturbed, nervous: Nadda New Delhi: The highly successful Jan Aashirwad Yatra, a public outreach by 39 new Union ministers, has left the opposition “disturbed and nervous”, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday and accused it of trying to hinder the programme.

DEL28 SHAH-LD POLICE Independence, freedom of expression of citizens crucial in democracy; good policing must: Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the most important thing in a democracy is a citizen's independence and freedom of expression which is directly linked to good policing, and this needs to be continuously improved.

DEL35 CONG-LD PAPERLEAK Cong seeks SC-monitored probe into JEE exam paper leak New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged manipulation of JEE Mains examination after the CBI arrested seven persons in this connection.

BOM2 MH-COURT-DABHOLKAR-ARGUMENTS Dabholkar murder: CBI seeks UAPA against five accused for striking 'terror among section of people' Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has argued in a court that the five accused in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar be tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for striking ''terror among a section of people''.

BOM8 MP-BOY-LOVE JIHAD MP: Minor bashed up on suspicion of `love jihad' Dewas: A 16-year-old Hindu boy who had run away with a girl was beaten up by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district allegedly on suspicion that it was a case of so-called ‘love jihad’, police said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD8 CJI-JUDICIARY-WOMEN SC achieved mere 11 per cent representation of women on its bench with great difficulty: CJI New Delhi: Expressing concern over the low presence of women in the judiciary, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday said that ''with great difficulty'', the Supreme Court has achieved a mere 11 percent representation of women on its bench.

LGD6 RIJIJU-PENDENCY Pendency of cases in courts has become challenge, says law minister New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday said the pendency of cases has become a ''challenge'' and it is in the lower courts where ''we really need to look with urgency''.

LGD7 SC-CBI What steps have you taken to strengthen prosecution unit, remove deficiencies: SC to CBI New Delhi: Observing that the ''success rate'' in cases taken up by the CBI is perceived low, the Supreme Court has asked the premier central investigating agency to identify the bottlenecks and apprise it of the steps that have been taken to strengthen its prosecution unit. FOREIGN FGN25 VIRUS-PHILIPPINES-INDIA-TRAVEL-ADVISORY Philippines lifts travel ban on India, 9 other countries amidst rise in COVID-19 cases Manila: The Philippines on Saturday decided to welcome travellers from India and nine other countries from September 6, according to a Presidential Palace announcement.

FGN5 US-TALIBAN-SHRINGLA Taliban indicated they'd be reasonable in addressing Indian concerns: Foreign Secretary Shringla Washington: India and the United States are closely watching Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday. By Lalit K Jha PTI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)