Left Menu

BJP to mark PM Modi's birthday with 21-day 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades in "public service", the BJP is set to organise a 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign comprising various welfare activities that will commence on his birthday on September 17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:58 IST
BJP to mark PM Modi's birthday with 21-day 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign
BJP logo. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades in "public service", the BJP is set to organise a 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign comprising various welfare activities that will commence on his birthday on September 17. Along with PM Modi's 71st birthday, this year also marks the 20th anniversary of him becoming the Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001.

For the 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign, the party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, D Purandeshwari, Vinod Sonkar and Rashtriya Kisan Morcha President Rajkumar Chahar have been given special responsibilities. The programme would include exhibitions on PM Modi's life at all state and district offices of the party.

"On this occasion, the party has also asked that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers across the country saying that they are committing themselves to public service. The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by PM Modi," a statement issued by BJP said. In Uttar Pradesh, where elections are due next year, the party workers will hold a campaign to clean the river Ganga at 71 sites.

As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will encourage people to use Khadi and local products on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Similarly, BJP's Kisan Morcha will also celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas' in every district of the country. Under this initiative, the party will honour families of soldiers and farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021