Cong will collectively take a stand on contesting Bhabanipur seat : Adhir

Wondering what prompted the Election Commission to announce by-poll in Bhabanipur assembly seat this month end, WBPCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Saturday said he will not describe it as being inclined any political party.

Congress, he said, will collectively take a stand on contesting the Bhabanipur seat against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is slated to be in the fight for the prestigious seat. ''I will not join those who wiĺl say EC is close to BJP, nor will I join those who will say EC has proximity with TMC,'' he said adding he had no idea what prompted EC to announce by-poll only for Bhabanipur out of the five where it is due.

To another question, Chowdhury said the TMC government has done a grave injustice by not holding municipal polls for over two years across the state ''Municipalties have become places of loot and corruption with TMC appointing its own people as administrators instead of government officers at the local level which should be the practice. By this the TMC has brought back its own leaders to helm local bodies undemocratically,'' he added.

