Three retired officials join Congress in Jammu

Three retired officials including a police officer joined the Congress here Sunday, a party spokesman said.

Former Superintendent of Police Tajinder Singh, retired managing director industries & commerce Vinay Bhushan and retired aeronautic engineer Satish Dogra were welcomed into the party fold by senior leaders, the spokesman said. AICC in-charge of J&K affairs Rajni Patil and Pradesh Congress Committee chief G A Mir expressed hope the new entrants would work for strengthening the party.

Mir attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, alleging it has failed to fulfil even a single commitment it made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and brought miseries to the common man due to its ''wrong policies''. ''This government's achievement is that divisive forces have succeeded in vitiating the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the country. There is hue and cry everywhere and nobody feels secure in the present regime,'' he claimed.

After his joining, Singh said he was impressed with the working and secular approach of the Congress party which is taking huge strides under the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. ''It is only the Congress which can lead the country to prosperity and development,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)