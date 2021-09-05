Left Menu

Former Union Health Secy Keshav Desiraju dies, TN CM Stalin condoles

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over Desirajus death due to heart attack.In his message, the Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family and friends and said Desiraju passed away on the very same day that marked his grandfather Radhakrishnans birth anniversary.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 20:45 IST
Keshav Desiraju, former Union Health Secretary and grandson of former President S Radhakrishnan passed away here on Sunday.

He was about 66 and died at a private hospital. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over Desiraju's death due to heart attack.

In his message, the Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family and friends and said Desiraju passed away on the very same day that marked his grandfather Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. The retired bureaucrat excelled in his work and played a key role in the nation's growth, Stalin said and recalled his biography of renowned Carnatic singer M S Subbulakshmi (Of gifted Voice). Desiraju, a great humanist who showed special concern for differently-abled children and the mentally challenged people and he was keenly interested in their welfare, Stalin said. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was among others who have condoled the death of Desiraju. He tweeted:''My dear, dear friend for 57 years, Keshav Desiraju, a most outstanding civil servant has just passed away. What a tragic irony that he left us on the day the country marks the birthday of his grandfather. Keshav has written the definitive biography of M S Subbalaksmi.'' PTI VGN SS SS

