Kisan Mahapanchayat: BJP terms it election meeting, Oppn parties warn BJP govt of 'wrath' of farmers

Opposition parties on Sunday warned the BJP-led government that it will face the ''wrath'' of farmers if it does not repeal the three agri laws as they voiced support for the 'kisan mahapanchayat' held by agitating unions in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar in a show of strength.

The ruling BJP, however, termed it as an ''election meeting'' and alleged that the opposition and farmer union leaders were using farmers to engage in politics ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi struck a different line as he described farmers, who have been protesting against three farm laws, as ''our own flesh and blood'' and suggested that the government should re-engage with them for reaching common ground.

Thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on Sunday gathered in Muzaffarnagar for the 'kisan mahapanchayat' and vowed to continue their stir till the agri laws are scrapped.

The event was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which is spearheading the agitation since November last year.

''The call of truth is echoing. You have to listen, unjust government!'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the ''arrogance of power'' cannot withstand the ''roar of the farmers'' and the whole country is with them.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said those stealing the farms of farmers are traitors.

''May this mahapanchayat prove to be a milestone in the direction of a peaceful farmers' movement,'' Congress leader Sachin Pilot said in a tweet in Hindi.

Demanding that the government resume the dialogue with the agitating farmers, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that ''our Annadatas must get justice and their due''.

''Those who attack our Annadatas will face their wrath. Repeal the three agri-laws.

''Independent India has never seen such a historic 10-month-long struggle. Modi govt must repeal Agri laws & legalise MSP. Discuss with our Annadatas who feed all of us,'' he tweeted.

The BJP's 'Kisan Morcha' head and MP Rajkumar Chahar claimed that those behind the mahapanchayat were not concerned about farmers.

''This was very much a political and election meeting. The opposition and these farmer union leaders have been using the shoulders of farmers to engage in politics,'' he said in a statement.

Chahar claimed that no government has done so much for farmers as the one led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Political workers from Punjab and Haryana were brought for the event. They (organisers) are using farmers only for their political interests. It is the Centre and the UP government that are actually working for the welfare of farmers,'' UP BJP spokesperson Alok Awasthi said.

However, party leader Varun Gandhi spoke about re-engaging with farmers and understanding their point of view.

''Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground,'' he tweeted, posting a short video of the large crowd.

Varun Gandhi's MP mother Maneka Gandhi retweeted his tweet.

His remarks also drew support from RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary.

''Appreciate what Varun bhai is saying but look at what BJP MLA from Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, is commenting.

Though deeper tests required, at the very least, Vijendra should get his eyesight tested. Or he could visit some villages in his constituency and repeat this absurd statement,'' he said.

The RLD leader was referring to a BJP MLA tweet questioning the nationalist credentials of the protesting farmers. He deleted the tweet later.

The Samajwadi Party said the farmers have given the signal for the exit of the BJP government.

''The time has come for the BJP government to go. It is farmers who have given the signal for the exit of the government. They have given the signal on Teachers' Day and have taught a lesson,'' Uttar Pradesh MLC from Samajwadi Party Ashutosh Sinha said.

Wary of the political fallout of the agitation, which has been spearheaded by the politically and socially strong Jat community in western Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has been cautious in its handling of the agitation despite the protesting leaders being trenchant in their criticism of the government.

The party had asked Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi to tender an apology after she had referred to a section of protestors as ''mawali'' (ruffians).

The Centre had held talks with the protesting farmer unions and has offered to amend them but in vain as they did not agree to their demand of withdrawing the three farm laws.

The farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the three contentious laws has been going on for over nine months.

They have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they feel will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has insisted that these laws have given farmers a new opportunity to sell their produce and rejected claims that they are aimed at doing away with the minimum support price regime and farm mandis.

