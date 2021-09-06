Left Menu

Guinea junta says President Conde unharmed, his wellbeing guaranteed

The group of special forces soldiers, who detained Conde on Sunday morning after hours of heavy gunfire in the capital, said regional governors were replaced by military commanders. Outgoing ministers and heads of institutions were invited to a meeting on Monday morning in parliament, they said in a statement read on the state broadcaster.

The junta that appears to have seized power in Guinea on Sunday said President Alpha Conde was not harmed, his wellbeing was guaranteed and he was being given access to his doctors. The group of special forces soldiers, who detained Conde on Sunday morning after hours of heavy gunfire in the capital, said regional governors were replaced by military commanders.

Outgoing ministers and heads of institutions were invited to a meeting on Monday morning in parliament, they said in a statement read on the state broadcaster. "Any failure to attend will be considered as a rebellion against the CNRD," the group said referring to its chosen name, the National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD).

