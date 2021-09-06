Will continue to be a part of UDF: RSP

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) on Monday said that it will continue to be an ''integral part'' of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala and will work towards strengthening the alliance.

RSP state secretary A A Azeez communicated this to the media after the conclusion of discussions with KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in state assembly V D Satheesan.

RSP, which had drawn a blank in the recent assembly elections, had raised concerns with UDF leaders regarding the same and since that was not addressed, the party had threatened to boycott meetings of the alliance.

Against this backdrop, Monday's meeting was held.

After the meeting, Azeez told the media all the issues raised by them were discussed thoroughly and the party was assured that appropriate decisions would be taken regarding the same.

He said that he was confident that suitable decisions would be taken on issues raised by RSP and therefore, it no longer has any problems and would ''continue to be an integral part'' of UDF and will also work to strengthen it.

Satheesan, who also spoke to the media after the discussions, said some serious issues were raised during the talks by RSP and it was decided that short-term and long-term measures would be taken to address the same.

He also said that both sides were able to communicate their concerns to each other during the discussion which was held in a friendly atmosphere and would continue to be held in the future also.

Sudhakaran also spoke to the media after the meeting and said that anyone who is found to be responsible for the defeat of the party during the recent polls will face action and would not be considered for any post in the party.

