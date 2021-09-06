Left Menu

Cong rebel wins Jaipur Zila Pramukh polls as BJP candidate by just 1 vote

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 18:33 IST
Congress rebel Rama Devi won the Jaipur Zila Pramukh seat as a BJP candidate by defeating her rival by just one vote due to cross-voting in elections Monday.

Rama Devi, who had won the Zila Parishad election as a Congress candidate from ward 17 in the Chaksu assembly constituency, joined the BJP just hours before Zila Pramukh elections were held on Monday.

She defeated Congress' Saroj Devi by just one vote.

Miffed over Rama Devi's rebellion for not being made the candidate for Zila Pramukh, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra expelled her from party for six years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

