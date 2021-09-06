Pilot’s supporters plant trees in Rajasthan to mark his birthday

The supporters of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday planted trees across Rajasthan to mark his birthday.

Former general secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Mahesh Sharma said that the plantation drive was organised across 200 assembly constituencies as a gesture to celebrate the birthday of Pilot, who will turn 44 Tuesday.

Sharma said the target was to plant a total of 10 lakh trees across the state.

However, the total figures of the plantation are being collected and will be finalised later, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)