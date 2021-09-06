Indian Youth Cong adopts resolution asking Rahul to take charge as Cong chief
The Indian Youth Congress national executive meeting on Monday unanimously resolved that Rahul Gandhi take charge as the party president again, a senior leader said.This resolution was adopted on the second day of the two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress IYC, which was held at a resort near the Goa state capital.
This resolution was adopted on the second day of the two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), which was held at a resort near the Goa state capital. The meeting was presided over by IYC national president Srinivas BV, IYC In-charge and AICC joint secretary Krishna Allavaru. ''Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi should become the national president again. A resolution to this effect was unanimously passed at the meeting,'' an IYC release quoted Srinivas BV as saying. ''In the coming days, the Youth Congress will fight on all the burning issues in the interest of the country on streets and will take this struggle to the people,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
