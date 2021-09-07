Left Menu

New face should be elected as CM in Rajasthan: BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja

BJP leader and former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, on Monday stated that a new face should be elected as the Chief Minister in Rajasthan in the next assembly polls.

ANI | Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-09-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 06:52 IST
New face should be elected as CM in Rajasthan: BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja
BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader and former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, on Monday stated that a new face should be elected as the Chief Minister in Rajasthan in the next assembly polls. While addressing the press, Ahuja expressed his thoughts and said, "A new face should be elected as CM in Rajasthan (in the next polls). Vasundhara Raje is two-time CM. Everyone should get a chance in democracy, I want youth CM in the state. I have also appealed regarding this to her."

Ahuja further said, "Everyone should get a chance in democracy, I want a young CM in the state. I have also appealed to Vasundhra Raje regarding this." Currently, the Congress party is ruling over the state of Rajasthan with Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

