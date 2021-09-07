New face should be elected as CM in Rajasthan: BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja

BJP leader and former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, on Monday stated that a new face should be elected as the Chief Minister in Rajasthan in the next assembly polls. While addressing the press, Ahuja expressed his thoughts and said, "A new face should be elected as CM in Rajasthan (in the next polls). Vasundhara Raje is two-time CM. Everyone should get a chance in democracy, I want youth CM in the state. I have also appealed regarding this to her."

