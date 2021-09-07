Japan LDP lawmaker: allies of Ishiba divided over who to support in PM race
A veteran Japanese ruling party lawmaker said that allies of Shigeru Ishiba, a possible candidate to replace the prime minister, are divided about whether to support him or Taro Kono, who may also try for the job.
Media reports have said Ishiba could support Kono rather than standing to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga himself, a move that could increase Kono's chance of victory due to Ishiba's popularity among rank-and-file members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
