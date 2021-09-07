Left Menu

Merkel implores Germans to back Laschet at election to succeed her

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:29 IST
  • Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel made an impassioned plea to German voters on Tuesday to back a government led by conservative Armin Laschet at this month's national election, saying their other option was a left-wing ruling coalition.

"Citizens have the choice in a few days: either a government that accepts the support of the Linke party with the SPD and the Greens or at least does not exclude it," she told the Bundestag with reference to the far-left Linke party.

"...or a federal government led by the CDU and CSU with Armin Laschet as chancellor - a federal government that leads our country into the future with moderation," she added in what was likely her last address to the lower house of parliament.

