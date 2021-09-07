Left Menu

UK cabinet approves PM Johnson's social care reforms

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:27 IST
UK cabinet approves PM Johnson's social care reforms
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet of senior ministers on Tuesday agreed to his proposal to reform how the social care system is funded, Johnson's spokesman said.

"The cabinet agreed to the proposal set out," Johnson's spokesman told reporters following a cabinet meeting. Johnson is due to set out the plans to parliament later on Tuesday.

